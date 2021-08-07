Dixie Darlene Strickland, 76, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Dixie was born in Petoskey, Michigan, to Charles and Myrtle Backus on Dec. 28, 1944.
She attended school in Harbor Springs, Michigan, where she graduated from Harbor Springs High School. She was married to Robert Mucker in 1962. They had three children together. In 1972, Dixie relocated to Florida. After spending many years in Pasco County, Florida, Dixie found her forever home in Port Charlotte in 1983. She spent 17 wonderful years working for Hess convenience store in Murdock, Florida. After her retirement in 2014, Dixie enjoyed painting, playing games on her tablet, and spending time with family and friends.
Dixie is preceded in death by her father, Charles Backus; mother, Myrtle Backus; sister, Cecilia Guilliams; brothers, Rodney Backus, Kenneth Backus, Matthew Backus; and son, Robert Mucker. Also, several other family members. Dixie is survived by daughters, Camilla Tapia and Crystal Garland; six stepchildren; sisters, Susan Foote, Charla (Greg) Maran, Myrna (Kevin) Moore; brothers, Daniel (Jill) Backus, George (Kate) Backus, Terry Backus; grandchildren, Angelica Eldridge, Roberto (Samantha) Eldridge, Robert (Kayla) Garland, Andrea (James) Pummell; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at her home at 21504 Kenyon Ave, Port Charlotte FL, 33952. Please address any correspondence to Crystal Garland at the above address.
