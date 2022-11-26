Dolly R. Johnson

Dolly R. Johnson, 96 of Punta Gorda, Fla., (formerly of Beckley, W.Va.) died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Fla.

She was born July 13, 1926, in Ronceverte, W.Va., daughter of the late Martin & Sudie Rodgers.


