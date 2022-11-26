Dolly R. Johnson, 96 of Punta Gorda, Fla., (formerly of Beckley, W.Va.) died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Fla.
She was born July 13, 1926, in Ronceverte, W.Va., daughter of the late Martin & Sudie Rodgers.
Dolly retired from Peerless PAC. Co. in 1993 after 44 years as owner and president of the company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis P. Sorensen-1960, William Johnson-2004. Siblings, Margaret Shanklin, Denise Lee/John.
Surviving are her daughter, Kay Sorensen DeMarco, her beloved son-in-law John; granddaughters, Angela DeMarco, Jennifer Norris/Tim, Kelly DeMarco Williamson, and Gina DeMarco. Great-grandchildren, Anthony Williamson, Parker & Katie Norris, great-great-grandson Tucker Norris. Many nieces and nephews and loving and special friends.
Dolly was active in her community, a member and past president of the Quota Club, United Way Chamber of Commerce & many other organizations. She served on the Cardinal & Chase Bank Board of Directors. She was a member of the Beckley Presbyterian Church.
Dolly moved in 2013 to South Port Square Retirement Community, Punta Gorda, Fla., to be near her daughter and family. Her greatest joy in life was interacting with her family. She had so many friends that also gave her much comfort and joy.
A Celebration of her life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Beckley Presbyterian Church, Beckley, W.Va.
