Dolores Jeanette Roberts, of Englewood, Florida, passed away at home on May 21, 2021, at the age of 84. Dolores was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 30, 1936, and resided in Piedmont, Missouri, as a child before moving to Louisville, Kentucky, with her parents Peggy Fulton Porter and Henry Porter.
Dolores graduated from high school in Louisville and attended Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. Before retirement, she was a dealer in antiques and collectibles. In recent years, she used her creative talents to craft and decorate miniature rooms and houses. She also was an avid driver, visiting all the contiguous United States, on back roads during the summer.
Dolores is survived by her close friend, Al Robb in Port Charlotte; and by her cousins, Elizabeth (Beth) Luna in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and William (Bill) Luna in Seattle, Washington. She also had many other friends in Sarasota and Charlotte County, Florida, where she was a long-time member of the Gulf Coast Singles Club.
