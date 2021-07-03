Dolores Perfect Muzzy MacDonald, nickname “Dolly,” passed away in Orlando, Florida, on June 27, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Sunbury, Ohio, on Christmas day 1931, Dolores was the daughter of the late Lucille Sherbourne Warner and the late Ashton Perfect. She retired from the former Digital Equipment Corporation where she was a bookkeeper and administrative assistant. Formerly, Dolores was a medical administrative assistant at Kent County Hospital and at the Rehabilitation Center for the State of Rhode Island’s Medical Center. She graduated from Bliss Business College in Columbus, Ohio, and attended Ohio State University. She was a Catholic religious education teacher for many years.
Dolores is survived by her children, Patricia Muzzy, Joseph Muzzy, Sharon Muzzy Daigle and Jennifer MacDonald Comstock; spouses, Ed Comstock and Nancy Muzzy; three grandchildren, Brittany, Shane and Jeremy; and a great-grandchild, Spencer. She is predeceased by her beloved granddaughter, Stephanie Muzzy.
Services are private.
“If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart … I’ll always be with you.” Winnie the Pooh (A.A. Milne)
