Dominick Louis DeRosa
Dominick Louis DeRosa, 74, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, due to complications from COVID-19.
Dominick joined the United States Marine Corps in 1969 and served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. He met Charlotte, the love of his life, in 1984. They married in 1986. They fostered Jennifer when she was 4.5 years old, adopting her into the family shortly thereafter.
Dominick was beloved by so many and touched the lives of everyone around him. His hobbies included working on his cherished PT Cruiser, which he entered in many car shows and often won trophies. He was a member and friend of the Amvets Post 2000 in North Port.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte; and daughter, Jennifer, of North Port, Florida; his son, Rocco, and wife, Hannah; and grandson, Anthony of Norfolk, Virginia; aunt, Josephine DeSio of Florida; brother, Anthony “Nino” DeRosa of Toms River, New Jersey; sister, Angela DeRosa brother-in-law, Dante Giancola and niece, Olivia of Cleveland; brother, William “Bill” DeRosa and sister-in-law, Sandra, also of Cleveland; and sister, Lucy DeRosa and brother-in-law Gary Palmer of Phoenix; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dominick is preceded by his mother, Rosetta; father, Nicholas Sr.; and brother, Nicholas Jr.
The DeRosa family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital that cared for their beloved Dominick during his time there.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County. There will be a celebration of life for Dominick on Feb. 19, 2021, at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
