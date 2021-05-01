Donald Antonacci
Donald Antonacci, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away with his wife, Charlotte, by his side on April 27, 2021. He was 83 years old. Don was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 14, 1937, to Ernest and Eleanor (Serpico) Antonacci.
He attended college and worked mostly in sales as a manager. Don was also a store owner and eventually retired from Sears.
He and Charlotte moved to Southwest Florida and enjoyed their time with family and friends in the year-round warmer weather. Don was a kind, patient and funny man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his parents and young son, Robert; and is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Charlotte (McGinnis); cherished daughters, Jackie Antonacci, Lynn (James) Larke, Shari (Blake) Westerfield, Donna (David) Krueger and Tricia (Joseph) Nytko; sister, Angela Zari; nephew, Frank Zari; niece, Andrea Zari; and seven grandchildren.
Donald will be laid to rest by his parents at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
