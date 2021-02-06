Donald Brent Phillips
Donald Brent Phillips, 98, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died May 28, 2020, at Bayfront Hospital.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 2230 Harriet St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
He was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Marion, Indiana, to parents Gladys and Earl Phillips. He was a graduate of Fairmount High School and lived in the Marion/Grant County area until moving to Port Charlotte in 1984. He was employed by Anaconda Wire and Cable Company for 43 years, retiring as the buyer after filling many positions including machine operator and supervisor. He attended Purdue University. He was an active member of the First Christian Church in Marion including serving as a choir member, elder and superintendent of Sunday School. He was a long-time participant of the Marion Easter Pageant and named Marion’s Father of the Year. He was a Mason, Grant Masonic Lodge No. 637.
After moving to Port Charlotte, he continued active church work as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, serving as choir member, elder and committee moderator and Sunday greeter. Phillips served in the U.S. Navy from July 1942 until November 1945 seeing the end of World War II stationed on Okinawa.
He was predeceased by his wife, Evadene, being married 64 years; wife, Kathryn Phillips of seven years; his parents; his brothers, Richard Phillips and Merrill Phillips; and son, Donald Phillips, Jr.
He is survived by wife, Theresa Rucker Phillips; son, George (Linda) Phillips, Des Moines, Iowa; two daughters, Alice (Ron) Spangler, Anderson, Indiana, and Doris (Mike) Wright, Houston, Texas; a sister, Carolyn Fowler, Fort Wayne, Indiana; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
