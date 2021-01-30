Donald “Don” Lee
Donald “Don” Lee, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the age of 91. Born in Philadelphia to Raymond C. Lee and Mary Katherine (O’Brien), Lee he was the youngest of seven children.
Don was active all of his life in aviation. Don, a pilot with thousands of hours of flight time, owned and operated an aviation and marine accident investigation service out of Southeast Pennsylvania for many years.
In late 1994, Don helped a friend sail his boat to Punta Gorda, Florida. Don decided to stay, and “retire.” Instead, Don became active in the community. Don was encouraged to pursue election to the Charlotte County Airport Authority, which he first won in 1998, and then won three subsequent elections, serving until 2014.
Over the course of those 16 years, Don represented the airport on the Metropolitan Planning Organization, helping bring new economic activity to the county. Don coordinated recovery efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Charley in 2004. Don was also instrumental in bringing passenger service to Punta Gorda’s airport.
Don and his friend, Lionel Schuman (The “Wrong Brothers”) constructed the “Yellow Bird" — a yellow, life-sized replica airplane that was enjoyed in the Christmas Parades for many years.
Don returned to the Philadelphia area often for family gatherings at his brother’s home in Medford Lakes, New Jersey.
He is survived by his daughters, Beth Lee and Peggy Lee-Clark; son, John Lee; his brother, Robert Lee; and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by his long-time special friend, Jean Benjamin.
Out of respect for all during the pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.
