Donald E. Hallman, Jr.
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Donald E. Hallman, Jr., 78, of Punta Gorda, Florida, on March 27, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice. Donald was born Oct. 6, 1942, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Donald E. and Lillian Hallman.
Donald “Papa” Hallman was a man of many words, experiences, and had a lifetime of filling dreams with his wife, Susan. Don was a business owner of Hallman Electronics, Inc., an electrical and software engineer for Hallman Electric, and the Nuclear Industry. Don was a boater, a RVer, a lover of cats, a volunteer, a world traveler, a grill master and cook, lover of good beer and food, and a friend to all. Don retired in 1997 and in 1999 moved to Burnt Store Isles, Punta Gorda.
Don was a member of the Punta Gorda Elks, IEEE, IBEW, a Royal Arch Mason, a Knights Templar of the Peninsula Commandery, and a Saladin Shriner. Don volunteered as the E-Communication Director for BSIA, cruise director for BSIBC, and for the many festivals and the FOP in Michigan.
Don was most proud of being a husband to Susan Thomasson Hallman, a father to Jacqueline Van Horn of Michigan and Jennifer Brown of Florida, and an amazing Papa to Tyler and Jakeb Brown and Michael and Timothy Van Horn. Don is also survived by his sister, Diane Bomke (Florida); his niece, Jennifer Baldwin (Nevada); and his nephew, Robert Seaman (Michigan).
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. May 8, 2021, at Laishley Park, Pavilion 2, in Punta Gorda.
