Donald E. Skaggs
2/03/1935 - 04/21/2021
Born in Princeton, Illinois, to Audrel and Mary Catherine Skaggs, Feb. 3, 1935.
Don attended school in Tiskilwa, Streator, Lockport and graduated from Tiskilwa High School in 1953 as valedictorian. He attended Northwestern University Engineering School in 1953-1954. Don served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1955-1957, as a SP-3 with an honorable discharge. On his 24th birthday, he began a 31-year career in the U.S. Postal Service at Princeton, Illinois. He worked as a city carrier, postal clerk, rural mail carrier, and Postmaster at Placida/Rotonda West, Florida, and Manning, South Carolina.
Don married Mary Fairbanks, daughter of Ralph and Nell Fairbanks of Princeton, Illinois, on Sept. 29, 1962 in St. Louis Catholic Church, Princeton.
Don and Mary, along with their two children, Stephen and Mary Beth, moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, in 1969, where Don started his Florida postal career at the Punta Gorda Post Office. Their son, Patrick, was born in Port Charlotte in 1971.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary, children: Stephen (Robin), Mary Beth (George, deceased) and Patrick (Amy), 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to his “fur babies”: Miss Honey, Pixie, Lucky, Tony, Razzy, Charlie, Tigger, Amber and Fonzie.
At Don’s request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, please consider donating to an animal rescue group or better yet — adopt a “fur baby” — that would make Don very happy!
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Don, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com.
