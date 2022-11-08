SUN PRAIRIE- Donald Eugene Stanek, age 90, passed away on All Souls Day, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born on May 25, 1932, in Hillsboro, Wis., to the late Wencil and Agnes Stanek. Don served our country in the United States Navy from 1952-1954.

He married Lorraine Janousek on July 14, 1956, in Hillsboro, Wis., and raised three children in Platteville, Wis., over 17 years, before moving to Sun Prairie, Wis., for 17 years, Punta Gorda, Fla., for 17 years, then returning to Sun Prairie.


