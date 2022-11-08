SUN PRAIRIE- Donald Eugene Stanek, age 90, passed away on All Souls Day, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born on May 25, 1932, in Hillsboro, Wis., to the late Wencil and Agnes Stanek. Don served our country in the United States Navy from 1952-1954.
He married Lorraine Janousek on July 14, 1956, in Hillsboro, Wis., and raised three children in Platteville, Wis., over 17 years, before moving to Sun Prairie, Wis., for 17 years, Punta Gorda, Fla., for 17 years, then returning to Sun Prairie.
Don and Lorraine started out farming in Hillsboro before moving to Madison, then to Platteville to raise their family. Don worked as an insurance investigator, returning to UW-Platteville to complete his Bachelor's Degree in Safety Engineering and begin employment with Chromology, Madison Silos division. Later he and other coworkers bought the silo division from Chromology, rebranding it as Madison Farm Structures. Don brought family and friends into the company, including his son and several nephews and was president of the company, earning recognition as an influential leader by Madison Magazine.
Don is survived by his daughter Stephanie (Arthur); son Steven (Kathy); daughter Sheila (Eric); four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine; parents; four brothers; and one sister.
Visitation will be from 10-11 AM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St Aloysius Church, 545 Prairie Avenue, Hillsboro, WI, Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Father Donald Bauer will preside. Please share your memories of Don on his tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.