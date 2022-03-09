Donald Evans Gordon, 84, of Englewood, Fla., passed away Monday, February 28, 2022. He was born in Milton, Mass., on May 30, 1937 to Everett and Alice (McCallum) Gordon.
He attended Plymouth High School and he was a member of the Painters Union # 6.
He was a Judo instructor and a National Referee. He was Exalted Ruler for the Elks Lodge for 3 years and he was the Friday night fish fry cook at the American Legion # 113 for many years.
He loved growing Orchids, working in the yard with his beloved wife Barbara. He was talented at building things. He was also an avid coin collector and loved reading books.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Gordon, his children, Brian Gordon, Pamela "Susie" (Brien) Robare, Sinsamouth Philvong, Sue (Paul) McGarry, Sisakhone Philvong, Somphone Philvong, Nikone Philvong and Davone Philvong. Grandchildren, Carrie, Jennifer, Nicole, Aimee, Ashlee, Taylor, Mark, Cody, Michael, Michele, Evelyn, and Brandon. Great-grandchildren, Taylor, Hailey, Michael, Zachary, Mia, Olivia, J.J., Jacari, Jhett, Rylee and Everly. Great-great-grandchildren, Amyra and Averi. Donald was preceded in death by his son, Michael Gordon; brothers, Gerald, Robert, Everett, JR.; and his sister, Kathryn.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., at the Rotonda West American Legion Post #113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, Florida.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Children of Youth, American Legion Post #113. Write in the note section of the check: "D.G. Children of Youth"
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home. Leave a condolence at lemonbayfh.com
