Command Sergeant Major Donald Neil Horsman, 86, of Fremont, N.H., and formerly of Everett and Saugus, Mass., passed away at his home surrounded by loving family on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Donald was born on December 5, 1935, in Malden, Mass., the son of Frank and Winifred (Roach) Horsman.
Donald worked in the Printing industry for 48 years before retiring in Florida. He served the Army National Guard for 37 years, both 182nd Infantry and 126th Army Signal Battalion Corps. He was a past commander of the 182nd Infantry Association, and a member of the Elks of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Gilford, N.H. Donald was an avid cribbage player and bowler.
Donald is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn (King) Horsman of Fremont, N.H.; his daughters, Irene R. Fiore of Everett, Mass., and Cindy A. Lord and her husband Christopher A. Lord of Fremont, N.H.; four grandchildren, Casey Joseph, Kelci Valorz, Cameron Lord, and Jarid Fiore; six great-grandchildren, two nieces, and three nephews. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceeded in death by his brother Gilbert Horsman; his sisters, Leona M. Antonelli and Marie Hoffer; and his son-in-law Robert L. Fiore.
Services will be private.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Past Commanders Deployment Fund, 182nd Infantry Association, PO Box 490278, Everett, MA, 02149.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.