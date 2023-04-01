Donald James Meneely, 90, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away peacefully at his home on March 27, 2023 after a long brave fight with prostate cancer.
Donald was born on September 10, 1932 in Warren, Ohio to Margaret (nee Barfay) and Donald J. Meneely Sr. After graduating from Warren G Harding High School in 1951, he went on to work his entire career as a millwright for General Motors where he earned the nickname "Smiley" because of his infectious smile.
Donald often told the story of meeting the love of his life, Theresa M. Verbosky, on the swings at Packard Park in Warren. They married on May 15, 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church and raised three sons, Robert, John and James in Warren. They followed their sons and moved to Punta Gorda, FL in 1996.
Donald was a skilled woodworker at a young age, having been featured in the local newspaper at 13 years old for building a 50ft. roller coaster in his backyard. He continued his entire life making wooden furniture, toys, puzzles, trinket boxes and even wooden Christmas trees for family and neighbors. He took pride in his Irish and Hungarian heritage and had the ability to make everyone laugh around him with his stories and quick wit.
Donald is survived by his wife, Theresa Meneely, sons John (Kathleen) Meneely and James (Tina) Meneely, grandchildren Donald, Ciarra and Ashley, all of Punta Gorda, FL. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Margaret Moore and his son Robert A. Meneely.
At Donald's request, there will not be a funeral service and interment will be at Charlotte Memorial Gardens in Punta Gorda. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice organization of your choice.
