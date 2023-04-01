Donald James Meneely, 90, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away peacefully at his home on March 27, 2023 after a long brave fight with prostate cancer.

Donald was born on September 10, 1932 in Warren, Ohio to Margaret (nee Barfay) and Donald J. Meneely Sr. After graduating from Warren G Harding High School in 1951, he went on to work his entire career as a millwright for General Motors where he earned the nickname "Smiley" because of his infectious smile.


