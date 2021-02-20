Walsh

Walsh

Donald James Walsh

Donald James Walsh, was born April 15, 1921, in Rockford, Illinois. Don was an honored Army veteran and served heroically in the 82nd Airborne during World War ll. He worked as a service manager of a Chevrolet dealership for his career. Married to Marie Forton, they raised eight children together. After retirement and widowed, Don married Pat Nicholls.

They resided at Harbor Isles in North Port, Florida, for over 30 years and enjoyed life together, especially when visited by their families. Interment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery and in Michigan where he raised his family. To read Don’s greater story go online to nationalcremation.com.

Load entries