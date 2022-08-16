Donald James Wendell

Donald James Wendell or "Coach" as so many knew him, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born to Margaret and Carlton Wendell on April 20, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan. He grew up in Ferndale, Mich., and graduated from Michigan State University before moving to Port Charlotte, Fla., to begin his teaching career. He lived his last few years in Melbourne, Fla., with his daughter Christi and her family. Don was a retired school teacher with Charlotte County School where he taught History for many years and later launched the Digital Graphic Design program at Port Charlotte High School.

