Donald John Mahon

Donald John Mahon of Rotonda West, Florida and formerly of Norwalk, Connecticut died Friday, January 6, 2023 at home with his wife, Ginni, at his side. He was 90 years old.

Donald was born in Stamford, Connecticut on March 31, 1932 to the late John J. and Magdalene Ann Mahon. He attended schools in Darien and Norwalk Connecticut, graduating from Norwalk High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from Boston University and devoted his entire professional career in that field. He was with The Perkin-Elmer Corporation in Norwalk, Connecticut in Corporate Communications and retired after 32 years of service.


