Donald John Mahon of Rotonda West, Florida and formerly of Norwalk, Connecticut died Friday, January 6, 2023 at home with his wife, Ginni, at his side. He was 90 years old.
Donald was born in Stamford, Connecticut on March 31, 1932 to the late John J. and Magdalene Ann Mahon. He attended schools in Darien and Norwalk Connecticut, graduating from Norwalk High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from Boston University and devoted his entire professional career in that field. He was with The Perkin-Elmer Corporation in Norwalk, Connecticut in Corporate Communications and retired after 32 years of service.
Mr. Mahon was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict era. He served in the 25th Infantry Division's Field Artillery Unit at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.
He and his wife Sybil (Ginni) Ambard Mahon relocated to Florida in 1997 and have lived in the community of Rotonda West, Florida for 22 years. Mrs. Mahon was formerly from Stamford, Connecticut. They were married for 66 years.
Mr. Mahon was a volunteer in his communities and received several awards for his service. In Norwalk, Connecticut he served on boards and committees that included the United Way of Norwalk, the Norwalk Rotary Club, The Norwalk YMCA, the Chamber of Commerce of Norwalk and other non-for-profit organizations. He was named by the Norwalk Jaycees as Outstanding Young Man of the Year at age 35 and was presented with its Distinguished Service Award.
In Florida he had also been active on non-profit boards and committees. He was a member of the Board of Director of Englewood's Big Brother Big Sister program and was a Big Brother for 7 years. In 2013, 2015 and 2016, he was named Englewood's Big Brother of the Year while in his 80s.
He was also active in his community of Rotonda West. He edited and wrote for the community newsletter for 17 years, was responsible for media relations. He received the "Volunteer of the Year Award," competing against 75 volunteers in Rotonda West and was honored at a banquet. He was a member of AMVETS Post 777 (American Veterans) in Englewood, Florida.
Donald was founder of the Norwalk High School Alumni Association and the Perkin-Elmer Retiree Club.
He was an avid sports fan supporting the Mets and Giants. In addition to his favorite NY teams, he became a follower of the Bucs and TB Rays after retiring to Florida. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf. Don loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and the great-grandchildren brought him extra joy. He and Ginni traveled together and with friends after their retirement visiting many of the Caribbean Islands.
In addition to his wife Ginni, Mr. Mahon is survived by his children Wendy Dominici (Dave) of Norwalk, Connecticut, Timothy Mahon of Norwalk Connecticut, Cindy Ferracci (Steve) of Rotonda West, Florida and Robert Mahon of Norwalk Connecticut, his grandchildren Dina Dominici, Kacie Brubaker (Bryan), Danny Dominici (Victoria), Christina Ferracci, and Annette Mahon. He has 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by his sister Joan M. Crawford of Bridgeport Connecticut and several nieces of nephews. He was predeceased by his twin brother, William Howard Mahon.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West, Florida. A burial will take place at a later date in Norwalk Connecticut.
