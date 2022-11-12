Donald Lewis Roll

On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, Donald (Donn) L. Roll passed away at age 55.
Donn was born on November 1, 1967, in Amherst, Ohio to Donald F. Roll (deceased) and Carlene A. (Blaha) Roll. His siblings were Greg Roll (deceased), Dawn (Roll) Glading, Jacquie (Roll) Rehner, & Candie Roll. He had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Donn had a master's degree in art history and enjoyed several jobs in the art world during his lifetime. A couple of his favorites were he owned an Art Gallery "Donn Roll Contemporary" in downtown Sarasota. He also worked at Ringling Museum of art for several years as curator of the artwork. With Ringling, he was able to travel a bit escorting art to other countries. He was a college professor for 20 years teaching Art History. He also worked at the Charlotte Sun as Page Designer/Section Editor.
He enjoyed traveling the world with his parents and sisters. There was much laughter and fun on our many family travels. Donn was a member of the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge for 34 years.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from Noon till 2 p.m., at the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 25538 Shore Dr. Punta Gorda, FL 33950. There will be a short Elks service at 12:15 p.m. Finger foods and drinks will be available. Cards can be sent to Carlene Roll 2362 Lake View Blvd. Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
