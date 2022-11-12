Donald Lewis Roll

On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, Donald (Donn) L. Roll passed away at age 55.

Donn was born on November 1, 1967, in Amherst, Ohio to Donald F. Roll (deceased) and Carlene A. (Blaha) Roll. His siblings were Greg Roll (deceased), Dawn (Roll) Glading, Jacquie (Roll) Rehner, & Candie Roll. He had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.


Load entries