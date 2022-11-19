Donald Lewis Smith

Donald Lewis Smith, age 93, of Englewood (Formerly of Venice, Lakeland and Nokomis) passed away on Sunday November 13, 2022 at his home in Englewood. He was born January 2, 1929 to Edward and Thelma Smith in Waynesfield, Ohio. He moved to Venice in 1945. He joined the Navy in 1946 and was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

He married his first wife, Barbara, Edgar, (Deceased) in 1948 and was married for over 20 years. He was married to the former Christine Hunter Hord (Deceased) for over 20 years and returned to the Venice area. He married the former Carolyn Hord in 1999 and had been married for 23 years until his passing. He raised eight children in Venice and later, Ripley, W.Va.


Load entries