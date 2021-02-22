Donald M. DiTota
Donald M. DiTota, 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Bayfront Hospital, after a four-year battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Waterbury, Connecticut, to Mario and Frances (Paullella) DiTota. Don and his wife Corine moved to Port Charlotte in 1999. Don set up Don’s Sewing Machine Repairs business, much the same as he did in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Don did repairs right up until he entered hospice.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Corine (Joan Violette) DiTota, his daughter Kathy Brown, son Jeffrey(Valarie), son Scott, and daughter Amy. His grandchildren Stacy, Heather, Jessica, Jason, Brittany, and Colin. Don was predeceased by son Donald and daughter Lori. He will be missed my many cousins and friends who helped over the years.
A special thanks to Ashley and Tidewell Hospice. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory to the American Cancer Society.
