Donald P. Mahanor, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Abington, Mass., passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret T. Mahanor, they were married for 53 years. Son of the late Charles Mahahor and Della (Mather) Mahanor. Loving father of Dawn Richardson and her husband, Timothy of Kingston, Mass., Donald P. Mahanor, Jr and his wife, Valerie of Virginia Beach, Va., and Daniel R. Mahanor and his wife, Jennifer of Port Richey, Fla. Cherished grandfather to Christina, Marissa, Matthew, Michael, Annie, and Olivia. Beloved great-grandfather to Alexander, Rowan, Madelyn, Maverick and Millie. Donald was the dearest brother of Dr. Charles Mahanor of Milton, Mass., the late Alan Mahanor of Middleboro, Mass., Robert Mahanor of Bridgton, Maine, Beverly Kane of Bridgton, Maine, and Lawrence Mahanor of Sunrise, Fla. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. All will remember the happy family gatherings over the years. His friendly smile, laughter, and poems will be missed by all.
Donald will be remembered as a beloved educator and administrator of Holbrook High School, where he began and completed his career. He was a lover of all things boating and golf. He was a builder and a talented, innovative craftsman who loved to create and complete projects for his home, friends, and family. Donald was also very active with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter at the Punta Gorda Airport.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.