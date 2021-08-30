Donald R. Peck, 89, originally of Paducah, Kentucky, and most recently of Punta Gorda, Florida, joined the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Don was born February 16, 1932 and was the only son of Chester M. Peck and Mattie E. Blackburn.
Don joined the Navy right out of high school to serve his country and experienced ‘the world’ before meeting his loving wife, Mary, on Easter Sunday of 1956 where they danced to “Easter Parade” and began 55 years together.
Don worked for 27 years at Ford Motor Company in Woodhaven, Michigan and raised his family with Mary in Livonia, Michigan before retiring to Punta Gorda Florida in 1990.
Don loved living in Punta Gorda and enjoyed completing many items on his bucket list with Mary. Don loved to play golf with friends and family, and really loved his woodworking hobby, crafting many items simply for the joy of giving it to somebody. Don would go out of his way to help neighbors and most of all, Don loved to take care of his wife, Mary. Don is remembered by his family: Daughters Sherrie (Clarence) and Debra (Glenn); Son Curtis (MaryJane); Grandchildren Lance, Trad, Ross, and Adam; along with numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Michigan Palliative Care and Hospice.
