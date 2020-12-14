Donald Twitchell
Donald Twitchell, 76, of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away on Dec. 5, 2020, from a long battle with cancer.
Loving husband of Marge for 54 years. He is survived by two brothers, Dale and Larry Twitchell. Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Twitchell; and his sister, Beverly Denbow.
Don served six years in the Michigan Air National Guard and 26 years as a Wayne County, Michigan, deputy sheriff.
Upon retirement he and Marge moved to Florida to continue with their passion of playing golf with his friends from Michigan who would gather in the wintertime and new friends made in Florida year-round.
Additionally, Don and Marge enjoyed numerous Caribbean cruises. He was a man of quiet dignity and character with a robust sense of humor enjoyed by all.
In lieu of flowers Marge encourages donations to Tidewell Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
