Donald W. Townsend
Donald W. Townsend, 86, of North Port, Florida, passed away Jan. 20, 2021. He was born Aug. 31, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio. Don was a police officer for the city of Columbus, Ohio, nearly 30 years. After retirement, Don and his wife, Barbara June, moved to Palmetto, Florida, in 1986, then to North Port, Florida, in 2003. They were residents of La Casa in North Port. Barbara June passed in 2019 after 63 years of marriage. They had no children.
Don is survived by his amazing 107-year-old mother, Margaret, of North Port, Florida; nieces, Janie Clark of North Port, Florida, and Judie McDonald of Parkersburg, West Virginia; and nephew, Bob Clark of Rivesville, West Virginia.
Per his request there will be no ceremony. Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Florida.
