Donetta Ruth Christian, 81, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at her daughter’s home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Donetta was born April 22, 1940, in Pecks Mill, W.Va., to the late Ardith and Inez (White) Bailey. She moved to Port Charlotte in 2008 from Ocala. Donetta was a devoted and very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her empathy for others never wavered even during the last stage of her life. Donetta had an appreciation for British culture, enjoyed reading and was a plethora of knowledge. In fact, whenever we were not sure about something, we would say “Let’s ask Mom, she’d know what to do.” She found great joy in ensuring everyone important to her felt special on their birthdays, and truly celebrated family on holidays. Donetta loved and appreciated flowers and nature, honoring each season and holiday by hanging a wreath on the door. Donetta’s laughter was contagious, and her sense of humor, strength, courage, and love will continue to live on in our hearts and memories.
Donetta is survived by two daughters, Mona (Ed) Bokor and Shannon Christian both of St. Petersburg; a son Bryan (Casey) Christian of Port Charlotte; a stepson, Barry (Carrie) Christian of Rock Hill, S.C.; a brother, Barry Bailey of Pecks Mill, W.Va.; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Christian who died in 2014, and her step-son Russell Darwin Christian who died in 2015.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11 a.m., at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Circle of Caring - Suncoast Hospice Foundation or Seaside Seabird Sanctuary/ Donate - Seaside Seabird Sanctuary
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
