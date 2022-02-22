Doris A. Davies

Doris Anderson Davies of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at age 90. A kind and generous woman known for her cheerful disposition.
Born in St. Louis, Mo., and raised in Cos Cob, Conn., Doris graduated from Grinnell College in 1953 and moved to Englewood with her family in 1960. A talented singer, she performed with musical groups including Sweet Adelines, Suncoast Chorus and Keynotes, and she sang in the choir at Englewood United Methodist Church for more than three decades. She loved the theater and was a longtime patron of Lemon Bay Playhouse and the Asolo Repertory Theatre.
Doris was preceded in death by her loving parents, Harold F. Anderson and Lovina D. Anderson, her dear sister Lois Emelia Arcuni, and her husband of 39 years, Clyde Stanley Davies, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Lois Capien (Terry) and Linda Malec, her niece Cheryl Arcuni Wicker (Kent), five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a beloved great-great-grandson.
Throughout her life Doris was surrounded by loving family and friends, and many cherished feline companions, all of whom were fortunate for their time with her. She will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be held at Lemon Bay Funeral Home on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.