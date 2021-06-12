After living a full and wonderful life, Doris Clara Doersam, of Rochester, New York, passed away on June 2, 2021, at the age of 100.
Predeceased by her husband, Raymond. She is survived by her children, Dawn Opperman (Marc Edelstein), and Mark Doersam; grandson, David Opperman (Annette); and very special friends, Valerie and Batch Ollinger.
She will be remembered for her zest for life, love of teaching and dedicated support for North Port, Florida. She was a volunteer for the North Port Library, Art Center and an active member of the Alamanda Garden Club, People for Trees, and always cherished her wonderful friends in North Port.
A very special thanks to the Episcopal Church Home and all the staff on 2 North for their friendship and compassionate loving care for Doris, and to the recreation staff for all the enriching activities which made her life joyful.
There will be no calling hours. Burial in Blue Mt. Lake, New York. Arrangements entrusted to Alvah Halloran & Son Funeral Home, Rochester, New York.
