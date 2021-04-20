Doris W. Trent Marshner
Doris W. Trent Marshner, 75, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Bayfront Health- Punta Gorda. Doris was born March 31, 1946 in Germany to the late Arthur and Lydia Trent. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1994 with her family from Millersville, Maryland. She was the President of A To Z Contractors, Inc. of Port Charlotte. Doris was a member of St. David’s Episcopal Church, Englewood, Florida.
Survived by her loving family, her husband of 45 years, Gene F. Marshner of Port Charlotte; two sons, Christopher Hayes of Port Charlotte and Robert Marshner of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; two daughters, Dolly Swanson of Wellington, Ohio and Kimberly Walton of Glen Burnie, Maryland; seven grandchildren, Hailey Hayes, Chase Hayes, Carina Serio, Jessica Serio, Sarah Serio, Branee Longo and Tyler Walton; and five great-grandchildren Kadence, Justin, Kenliegh, Khaleesi, and Liam.
Visitation will be held April 23, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services celebrating Doris’s life will be held April 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948 The Rev. Vicky L. McDonald of St. David’s Episcopal Church will officiate.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, Florida 34223
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.