Dorothea Claire J. Crenshaw, 91, of Sebring, Florida and former resident of Port Charlotte, Florida died peacefully January 10, 2022.
Claire was born October 25, 1930 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Henry Adams Johnson and Eula Lee (Walker) Johnson. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1976 with her family from Alexandria, Virginia. She was a retired legal secretary for the Wotitzky Law Firm in Punta Gorda, Florida for many years. Claire was an active member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church for many years before moving to Sebring. She was involved in the music ministry of the church, choir, ensembles, and a soloist. She held many committee positions. She was a Stephen's Minister. In addition to her involvement in Church she taught typing for many years through the Adult Education program at the Port Charlotte Cultural Center. She was a lifetime member of the Punta Gorda Boat Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and other organizations. Upon moving to Sebring, she made many friends in the Palms of Sebring where she enjoyed playing Pokeeno, attending Bible Study, and volunteering wherever she could help.
She is survived by her loving family, two daughters, Jeannine De Genaro and son-in-law, Pastor Ronald De Genaro, Jr. of Sebring and Shelly Pyburn and son-in-law Stuart Pyburn of Axtell, TX: two grandsons, R. Joseph De Genaro and David Andrew De Genaro, two granddaughters Sara McClure (Ray) and Rachel Zahn (Joe) and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Crenshaw who died in 1997.
