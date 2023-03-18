Dorothy Ann (Bendele) Schmitz was born on the 19th of January 1922 in Ottoville, Ohio and died at home in Punta Gorda, Florida on Wednesday March 16, 2022 after a long and fruitful life attaining the age of 100 years and forty-six days. She was the only daughter of Frances (Schimmoeller) and Leo Bendele.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, and her four brothers, Ralph, Robert, Thomas and Rudolph Bendele. She is also predeceased by her husband of sixty years, John William Schmitz, and her grandson, Sean R. McAneeny.


