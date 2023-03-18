Dorothy Ann (Bendele) Schmitz was born on the 19th of January 1922 in Ottoville, Ohio and died at home in Punta Gorda, Florida on Wednesday March 16, 2022 after a long and fruitful life attaining the age of 100 years and forty-six days. She was the only daughter of Frances (Schimmoeller) and Leo Bendele.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, and her four brothers, Ralph, Robert, Thomas and Rudolph Bendele. She is also predeceased by her husband of sixty years, John William Schmitz, and her grandson, Sean R. McAneeny.
She graduated from St. Johns Catholic High School in Delphos, Ohio in 1940 where she completed a course in bookkeeping as well. She was called a "man's woman" because no job was beneath her. She even spray painted her father's car as a young woman. She also managed the SOHIO gas station in Delphos during the early part of WWII. She joined the US Navy WAVES in October 1944 after the death of her fiancé in Germany one month after D-day. She was stationed at the Naval Auxiliary Air Station (NAAS) at Whiting Field, near Milton, Florida.
While serving her country she met her future husband, John Schmitz and they were married in Milton on August 25, 1945.
She was a "working mother" when most women stayed at home with their children. She had seven children, worked full time as a bookkeeper, maintained her home and raised as many as 4200 chickens at one time with her husband and children. She retired from Mary Kenny Nursing Home in Waterford, Connecticut as the Administrative Assistant and bookkeeper. She and her husband retired to St. Cloud, Florida in 1982 where they resided until 1994 when they relocated to Punta Gorda. She was a championship tennis player as a young woman, an avid gardener, reader and seamstress making most of her own clothing and re-upholstering furniture as well as taking up golf in her retirement. She was an Elkette for many years at the Kissimmee Elks Lodge. She was very active all of her life and walked 3-4 miles per day until the age of 95.
She is survived by her seven children, Jean Tuggle of Punta Gorda, Florida; Michael (Nancy) Schmitz of Marion, Iowa; John W. (Kathleen) Schmitz, Jr. Of Rockledge, Florida; Nicole Schmitz of Nipomo, California; Paul (Lisa) Schmitz of Hope Valley, Rhode Island; Cynthia (Robert) Eldredge of Punta Gorda, Florida and Judith (Steven Ervin) Baldyga of Winter Park, Florida. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Dorothy often quoted an old song in reference to her personality which she described as being a loner and enjoying her own company "I like myself and I think I'm fine". She was a self reliant woman who was always ready to lend a helping hand to her family or a friend.
