Dorothy Henches Fournier

On Thursday, April 8, 2021, Dorothy Fournier, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 91.

Dorothy Henches was born Aug. 26, 1929, in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Sarah and Cornelius Henches. On Feb. 26 1949, she married John “Jack” Fournier, and helped raise two children: her daughter, Jacqueline, and son, Jonathan.

Dorothy was a lover of arts and crafts, often creating elaborate still life paintings for other members of her family. Dorothy was also an avid sewer, making clothing, curtains, and other beautiful items around her home.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jack; and her brothers, Cornelius and John. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline of Hollywood, Florida; and son, Jonathan of Sykesville, Maryland. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Stacy, Joshua, Matthew and Caitlin; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Sarah, Mitchel and Kimberly.

A memorial service will take place at noon April 27, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy’s memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port, FL 34287.

