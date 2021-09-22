Dorothy Irene Emerick, 79, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Hospital.
Dorothy was born January 13, 1942, in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Peter and Marion (Jones) Dilger. Dorothy met her husband, James, in high school. She worked for the City of Battle Creek in the public works department as a secretary. Later Dorothy and her husband ran several family businesses, a grocery store and video store/tanning salon in Bronson, Mich., for 20 years. Later she moved to Florida and they owned a laundry mat in Arcadia for 2 years.
Dorothy had a passion for fashion, and everyone loved to go shopping with her. She always remembered everyone’s birthday with a card or gift. Dorothy loved animals and had many family pets. She was a caregiver to many family members throughout her life. Dorothy was a wonderful mother and caring Grandma. She was a loving wife and cherished by many friends, especially a very close friend, Barbara.
Survived by her husband of 61 years James C. Emerick of Port Charlotte; her sons James C. Emerick, Jr. and Timothy Emerick both of Port Charlotte; a daughter Kimberly Herman of Texas and her husband Robert; a sister Barbara and husband Richard Bolt of Port St. Lucie, Fla; sister-in-law Ann and husband Don DeBault of Port Charlotte; her grandchildren Travis, Dusty, Tyler, Sabrina and Elizabeth; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date by the family. Interment will be in Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.