Dorothy Saville Gustaitis
Dorothy “Dotty” Saville Gustaitis, 77, of Port Charlotte, Florida died peacefully on April 9, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Dotty was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee on Oct. 1, 1943, to Dorothy and Thomas Saville and raised in Chinchilla, Pennsylvania. She raised her two children in Durham, Connecticut and worked as a stock broker and financial advisor, ultimately partnering in her own business, Senior Source LLC, before retiring to Florida. She relished her time spent listening to live music, reading copious amounts of novels and completing countless crossword puzzles. A socialite at heart, she was most known to the many who loved her as an ardent and vivacious storyteller who was blessed with many lasting friendships. Her travels to Mexico, Greece, Italy and many other places were highlights in her life.
Those left to cherish her memory include a son, John (Jay), and wife, Donna, of Otisfield, Maine; a daughter, Karis, and husband, John, of Durham, Connecticut; sisters, Judy Gustaitis and her husband, Albert, of Wilmington, Delaware, and Patricia Walck and her husband, Rich, of Bath, Pennsylvania; and five grandchildren, Alexandra Prella, Emma, and Morgan Kuehnle, John III, and Todd Gustaitis; She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Trevor, and her parents.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of her love of reading, memorial contributions may be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at www.imaginationlibrary.com
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.