Doug Camille Curtis
Doug Camille Curtis, 78, of Englewood, Florida, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lane and his three children, Jim Curtis, Tim Curtis (Diane), and Kelly Hood. He’s also survived by his brother, Kurt Curtis (Nancy), his sisters, Kathy Crump (Chuck) and Jackie Hering (Tim), eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends.
A Memorial Service, with limited seating due to Covid, will be held at the Englewood United Methodist Church on Jan. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. There will be a live stream available at englewoodumc.net/watch/. Immediately afterwards, there will be a Celebration of Life at The Hills Golf and Country Club in Rotonda.
Nine years ago, his niece, and angel, Julie Crump, blessed him with a kidney transplant, which extended his life incredibly. Doug is all about education of kidney health. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to the American Kidney Fund, in Memorial of Doug Curtis.
