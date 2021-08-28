Douglas (Doug) Henderson Lowndes, Jr., 81, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. He was born on Jan. 3, 1940, in Pasadena, California.
Prior to retirement in Florida, Doug was the founding Scientific Director for Oak Ridge National Lab’s Center for Nanophase Materials Science and a professor at University of Tennessee and University of Oregon. After enjoying many years of sailing with friends and family, Doug recently published his first novel and has a second book pending publication.
Doug is preceded in death by his wife, Gayle; brother, Frank; and parents, Douglas and Frances. He is survived by his partner, Maureen Peters; children, Erik and Celeste Lowndes, and Katie and Kevin Hart; and grandchildren, Mason, Kayla, Nick, Lexie, Leah and Adria.
A tribute page has been created at https://www.tribute.co/doug-lowndes/. We request that those who were impacted by Doug’s life record a short video talking about favorite memories, his influence, or just sharing a moment of his “Doug-ness.” If you prefer to share a written memory or would like information about the memorial service, please email doug_memorial@harts.us.
Doug requested donations to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition in lieu of flowers.
