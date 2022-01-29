Douglas F. Rhees, 75, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, from complications of cancer.
Doug was born in Sidney, Ohio, and he graduated from Holy Angels High School. In Columbus, Ohio, he started a family; built his successful business, Rhees Medical, Inc.; and resided until his retirement. Most recently, Doug lived a life he loved with his beloved wife, Michelle, in Punta Gorda, Fla.
He never missed an opportunity to get to know someone and he never met a stranger. To know him was to love him! He embraced retirement in Florida, becoming a Master Naturalist and a licensed boat captain. Doug was a volunteer for the Punta Gorda Marine Police and involved with many local organizations, especially those water-related.
Doug will be remembered fondly by family and his many friends.
Doug is survived by his three children, Lisa, of Columbus; Lori, of Los Angeles; and Douglas, of Columbus. He was the proud grandfather of Jordan, Spencer, Dexter, and Maryn. He was a loyal brother to siblings, Rob and Jan and Uncle Doug to Sarah, Mick, Andrew and Erik. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary Rhees.
A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in Punta Gorda and in Columbus in June.
In his memory, a donation may be made to Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center through which he gave many entertaining and educational nature tours. http://checflorida.org/ 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33955.
