Douglas Roger Harms
Dr. Douglas Roger Harms, 77, of Englewood, Florida, passed way Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Florida. Born on March 13, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late George and Dorothy Mills Harms; he has been a resident of Englewood, 39 years coming from Metamora, Michigan. A graduate of Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Once in Englewood he opened the Harms Chiropractic Health Center and a second practice in Port Charlotte. Besides chiropractic, he had a passion for raising exotic animals, ranging from chinchillas to ostriches and everything in between.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara; his three children, Tamara Harms Hundley and her husband Ken Hundley, Douglas Harms Jr., George and his wife Kimi Harms; seven grandchildren, Kylei Evans, Kimberly HundIey, Tyler Evans, Michaela Hundley, Joshua Hundley, Alaynna Harms and Justin Harms; and one great-grandchild, Jackson McManamy.
He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
A private service was held.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
