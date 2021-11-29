D. Dr. Ziegler was born March 7, 1937, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Lawrence G. Ziegler and Eleanor Sams Ziegler Bythway.
He was a 1955 graduate of Boardman High School and received his bachelor's degree from Youngstown State University, his master's degree from Kent State University, and Doctor of Education degree from the University of Akron. He began his education career as an elementary teacher at Boardman Local Schools in 1960, later becoming a federal program coordinator and a Career Education coordinator for the Boardman Schools. In 1980 Dr. Ziegler became the middle school principal at Jackson-Milton Local Schools. Following this, he served as superintendent at Lowellville and Springfield Local Schools and interim superintendent at East Palestine, Columbiana, and Newton Falls Schools.
Dr. Ziegler was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda and served on the finance committee. He was a past president of the Reserve Officers Association and a recipient of the Col. Boals Award for outstanding performance, military and civil. He was a member of the Mahoning and Ohio Retired Teachers Association, a member of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, a member and past president of Phi Delta Kappa, a member and past secretary of the board of governors of the 32nd Masonic Learning Centers for Children, a member of the Elks Club of Punta Gorda. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 27 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a life member of the Reserve Officers' Association and the Military Officers' Association of America.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Rebekah Lou McBride of Punta Gorda, his son, David James Ziegler, and his sister, Sondra Meikle. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Diana Ziegler, three nieces, two grandnieces, and five grandnephews.
A military memorial service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.
Contributions may be made to the church memorial fund of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
