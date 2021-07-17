E. Carol Paré passed away June 26, 2021, at the age of 93. She was born Dec. 28, 1927, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Austin T. and Elizabeth S. Schussler. She received an associate of arts degree from Georgetown Visitation in 1948 and worked as a stewardess before marrying the late John G. Pare, Sept. 7, 1957. They lived in Scarsdale, New York, before moving to Tampa, Florida, in 1978, and then Port Charlotte, Florida, in 2012 to be close to family. Carol volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 25 years.
Carol is survived by her two sons, John G. (AnnMarie Laney) Pare Jr. and Paul W. (Edson Pinto) Pare; her daughter, Elizabeth T. (James H) Tietsworth; her grandsons, Bailey E. and John T. Tietsworth; her brother, Austin T. Schussler; and many extended family members. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was known for warm hugs, attentive care and unyielding kindness. Carol indulged in simple pleasures like reading the newspaper, praying the rosary and eating spoonfuls of peanut butter.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Aug. 10, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Punta Gorda, Florida. Committal will follow at 1:30 p.m., at the National Cemetery in Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels America.
