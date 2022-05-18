Earl Wayne "Buddy" Caruthers was born August 12, 1944 to Edwin A. "Shorty" Caruthers, Sr. and Imogene (Sanders) Caruthers in Wildwood, Fla., and grew up in Sumterville, Fla. He went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Buddy enjoyed anything fast, especially hotrods; he had several and built a few! He loved going to any car race and didn't pass up a car show. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. Buddy also enjoyed being a volunteer firefighter for a few years.
He worked many years operating heavy equipment and supervising heavy road construction. Later in life, he began a second career closer to his heart; he began as a mechanic at Desoto Ford in Arcadia, Fla., then transferred to the local Chevy dealership, then opened Automotive Specialists in Arcadia with his son, Donny. Retiring in 2001 He and Penny moved to Tampa. Buddy and Penny traveled a bit and fished a lot during their retirement.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Penny (Donnie Linda Church) Caruthers; children, Donald Wayne "Donny" Caruthers (Cheryl) and Donna Sue Williams (Don); grandchildren, Tyler Caruthers and Catina Paul (Hays); great-grandchildren, Dawsen Paul and Pierson Paul; brother, Ricky Caruthers (Andrea) and numerous extended family and friends who all loved him dearly.
Buddy will be laid to rest Saturday May 21, 2022. Visitation 10 a.m. & service 11 a.m., at Fellowship Baptist Church, 13515 U S 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. Internment will follow at 3 p.m., at Sumterville Cemetery, Sumterville, FL 33585.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
