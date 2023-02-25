Earl Joseph "Jay" Sidmore, 90, passed away January 30, 2023. Born January 27, 1933 in Aurora , Il, to the late, Howard Joseph Sidmore and Anna Irene McCormick. Jay was a life long resident of Aurora, Il where he attended West Aurora Highschool, Class of 1951. Jay proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines, stationed in Japan. He then attended Iowa State Teachers College where he received his Bachelor of Education. He later received his Master of Education from Northern Illinois University. He retired from Washington Middle School in Aurora.

Jay was an avid and lifelong fisherman. He also enjoyed flying his single engine airplane as well as building and flying radio-controlled model airplanes.


