Earl Joseph "Jay" Sidmore, 90, passed away January 30, 2023. Born January 27, 1933 in Aurora , Il, to the late, Howard Joseph Sidmore and Anna Irene McCormick. Jay was a life long resident of Aurora, Il where he attended West Aurora Highschool, Class of 1951. Jay proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines, stationed in Japan. He then attended Iowa State Teachers College where he received his Bachelor of Education. He later received his Master of Education from Northern Illinois University. He retired from Washington Middle School in Aurora.
Jay was an avid and lifelong fisherman. He also enjoyed flying his single engine airplane as well as building and flying radio-controlled model airplanes.
A man of faith, Jay was a member of the New England Congregational Church in Aurora, Il.
Survivors include his loving wife, Donna M. Sidmore, niece, Linda Balla of Kansassville, WI, nephews, Michael Sidmore of Geneva, IL and Daniel Sidmore (Jenny) of Dekalb, IL, great nieces, Sasha Sidmore (Ian Chapman) of Geneva, IL, Katie (Jason) Kulakowski of Aurora, IL, Bethany (Kyle) Straughn of Sycamore, IL, great nephew, Thomas Sidmore of Dekalb, IL, and great-great nephews, Emmitt, Owen and Aiden Kulakowski and Henry Straughn.
Jay is preceded in death by his late wife, Nancy J. Sidmore, brothers, Howard, Thomas, and Bruce Sidmore, sister-in-law, Patricia Sidmore and his cousin, Patrick McCormick
Memorial Donations may be made to New England Congregational Church located at 406 West Gallena BLVD, Aurora, IL 60506
A Memorial Service will be held in Jay's honor at New England Congregational Church at a later date.
