Earl J. Woods, 89, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, August 5, 2022. He was born on December 3, 1932, to Lewis G. and Myrtle E. Woods in Columbus, Ohio.
Earl honorably served in the U.S. Army, attending the Artillery School and Army Aviation School. He worked as a Helicopter Transport Mechanic with the 506th, earning a National Defense Service Medal. He was a member of the American Legion and Elks Lodge in Punta Gorda. Earl was the owner of Woods Quality Enclosures and was proud to serve his local community for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing with his son-in-law Brooks, the "son he never had".
Earl will be deeply missed by his wife Verna; daughters Linda (Brooks) Crawford and Nancy Woods; 4 sisters, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, niece Debbie (Bob) Weatherby, and multiple family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am followed by a committal service with full military honors at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens in Punta Gorda.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League, Tidewell Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
