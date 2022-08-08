Earl J. Woods, 89, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, August 5, 2022. He was born on December 3, 1932, to Lewis G. and Myrtle E. Woods in Columbus, Ohio.

Earl honorably served in the U.S. Army, attending the Artillery School and Army Aviation School. He worked as a Helicopter Transport Mechanic with the 506th, earning a National Defense Service Medal. He was a member of the American Legion and Elks Lodge in Punta Gorda. Earl was the owner of Woods Quality Enclosures and was proud to serve his local community for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing with his son-in-law Brooks, the "son he never had".

