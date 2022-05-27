Edith Brady

Edith "Edie" Brady, of Punta Gorda, formerly of Newark, Delaware, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at home with family.
Edie was born in Philadelphia on June 3, 1929. Edie graduated from Conrad High School, where she was excelled in academics and athletics, and received her Associates Degree from Goldey-Beacom. She married her childhood sweetheart, Bill, and the adventure began! Saving pennies, welcoming babies, moving to Wilmington, Smyrna, Newark, Chestertown, Marathon, and Punta Gorda, playing golf, boating, managing the family restaurant in Dewey Beach, and taking time, every once in a while, to enjoy the sunset. Through it all, family was her first priority. She loved her family and her greatest joy was seeing her children grow and succeed. And, she loved visits with her grandchildren and, more recently, her greatgrandchildren.
Edie loved to golf, and made great friends at Newark Country Club, Sombrero Country Club in Marathon, and St. Andrews South Golf Club, and in her career was a champion and had two holes in one. She touched many lives, always in a good way, and will be missed.
Sadly, we have lost our nurse, teacher, chef, taxi driver, counselor, confidant and compass - we have lost our mom. We all agree that living with our dad and the seven of us has assured her status as a saint in heaven.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of nearly 70 years, William "Bill" Brady, her parents, Carl W. and Jean Faust and her brother Carl R. Faust. She is survived by her seven children, Jane, Bill, Tim, Denise Woods, Sue, Ken, and Jim, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, her sister, Anna Jane "Ann" Wolf, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to start of service at 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Roberson Funeral Homes Punta Gorda Chapel at 215 Mary Street in Punta Gorda.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
