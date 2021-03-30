Edith (Lewis) Fridinger
Edith (Lewis) Fridinger, 98, died peacefully March 20, 2021, at North Port Gardens with her devoted husband of 77 years, Richard (Dick) Fridinger by her side. Edith was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Florida in 1985. Edith was a legal secretary in Pennsylvania for 30 years.
Edith was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in North Port, Florida, where services will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions. Farley Funeral Home in North Port is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.