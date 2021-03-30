Fridinger

Edith (Lewis) Fridinger

Edith (Lewis) Fridinger, 98, died peacefully March 20, 2021, at North Port Gardens with her devoted husband of 77 years, Richard (Dick) Fridinger by her side. Edith was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Florida in 1985. Edith was a legal secretary in Pennsylvania for 30 years.

Edith was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in North Port, Florida, where services will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions. Farley Funeral Home in North Port is in charge of arrangements.

