Edith M. Galvin
Edith M. Galvin (née Miller), 96, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Friday Dec. 11, 2020, at home. She was born and raised her family in Flushing, New York.
She was survived by her children, Denise (John) Lanese, Joyce Galvin and Robert (Irene) Galvin; her grandchildren, Jack Mahon, Katie (Corey) Zelunka, Amanda Galvin, Kendall Lanesse, Ben Mahon, Jake Galvin and Kenny Galvin; her great-grandchildren, Cameron Galvin, Max Zelunka, Connor Galvin, and Sam Zelunka.
To honor her wishes, Edith will be cremated and interred along with her beloved husband, John, and baby Anne at a later date.
Memorial donations are appreciated and can be made to either Tidewell Hospice, Inc.-Port Charlotte location (tidewellhospice.org) or to Rebuild Oziku (okizu.org).
