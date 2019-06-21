Edna L. Campbell, 80, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice Inc. in Port Charlotte.
Edna was born to Melburn and Mabel Johnson on June 5, 1939 in Jamaica, West Indies. She was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church in Port Charlotte. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be forever missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her 3 sons, Devon and his wife, Cherie Dunn, Lloyd Thorpe and Balfour Dunn, all of Hartford, CT; 2 brothers, Edgar Johnson and Clarence Johnson, both of Bloomfield, CT and Vincent Johnson of England and 6 grandchildren, Devon, Jr., Dondre, Denzel, Darius, Donovan, Drew and Karimah.
Visitation will be held 10:00AM-11:00AM, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00AM, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Seventh Day Adventist Church in Port Charlotte. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, FL.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.