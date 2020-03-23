Edna Thompson
Edna Thompson, 98, of Rotonda West, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte.
Born on February 9, 1922 in Livingston, Kentucky to the late Samuel and Martha (Holt) Smith; she had been a resident of Charlotte County for 36 years, coming from Worthington, Ohio.
She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker for her family and was employed by Rockwell International in Columbus, Ohio. It is here she met and married Ray Thompson, who pre-deceased her in 1996 after 41 years of marriage.
She had been a member of the First Baptist Church in Englewood and was an avid reader.
Survivors include her daughter: Marlene (Chauncey) Moot of North Port, Florida; two sons: Gordon T. (Judy) Bond of Johnstown, Ohio, Steven Ray (Roberta) Thompson of Las Vegas, Nevada; two step-daughters: Marylou Marsh of Baltimore, Ohio, Joyce Ann McCrey of Lancaster, Ohio; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road. Interment will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Park Cemetery.
