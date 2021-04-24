Jewell

Jewell

Edward A. Jewell

Edward A. Jewell, 73, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away March 31, 2021. He was born Aug. 14, 1947, in Anderson, Indiana.

Ed was raised in Port Charlotte and was a graduate of Charlotte High School. Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Ed was loved by everyone who had the opportunity to meet him. His sense of humor, loyalty and caring disposition put everyone he met at ease. Ed’s character, heart and humility was evident from the people he met in the hardware store to his colleagues, clients and friends. He retired after working in the newspaper industry and as a trusted supplier in the automotive industry for many years. Ed had a love for fishing, Corvettes, working on cars, but most of all his family.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn “Sue” Jewell; son, Shawn (Michelle) Jewell of Punta Gorda; three grandsons, Justin, Tyler and Robert; one great-grandson, Wyatt; sister, Judy Estes; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Alene (Ada) Taylor, (step-father, Grady Taylor); and brother, John.

Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Florida.

Load entries