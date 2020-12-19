Edward Albert Schohn
Edward Albert Schohn, 74, passed away on Dec. 16, 2020, at Life Care Center in Central Florida. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Edward and Gertude (Otto) Schohn as the first born of a combined family of 12.
After graduating from Langley High School, Ed earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania in 1968 and then attended California University of Pennsylvania to pursue his master’s degree in political science. As an American history teacher for 30 years at Canon-McMillan School District, he supported his students from watching their wrestling competitions and school plays to celebrating band members at the annual Canonsburg Fourth of July Parade. Ed was respected by his students and colleagues and kept in touch with a few after he moved to Port Charlotte in Southwest Florida after retirement. Ed truly enjoyed the simple pleasures of living in the Sunshine State from the weather to watching and listening to his favorite Pittsburgh teams – Steelers, Pirates and Penguins (sometimes attending a game in Miami to see them in person). An avid golfer, Ed enjoyed course hopping with his Canadian and local friends all year round.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, mother and step-brother, Michael Connors. Survived by his brother, George Schohn; sisters, Linda Ford and Janet Scott; half-brother, John Connors III; half-sisters, Barbara Gracy, Betty Ann Connors and Kathleen McCormick; step-brother, Thomas Connors; step-sisters, Susan Junker and Doreen Vasquez.
Ed’s family and friends, including many nieces and nephews, will lovingly remember talking sports, history trivia and coins with him. Wonderful memories will live on and Ed will be forever missed.
