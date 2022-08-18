Here on earth, one less of the greatest generation walks among us but is most assuredly singing with the angels. Our Ted, a man of great faith, love and integrity, passed peacefully to his Lord's loving arms in the morning hours of Monday, August 15, 2022. He was just nine days shy of his 95th birthday.
Loved by all who knew him, Ted was a kind and endearing soul. He was an optimist, and cheerfully recited for us the Optimist Creed, even after suffering a devastating stroke in January of 2020. He also graced us with many epic poems including "The Cremation of Sam McGee", the "White Cliffs of Dover", many songs and a comedic favorite, "The Pin". He was active with his amateur radio club (K9TED - SK) and published its newsletter for many years. Ted also was a member of the VFW and AMVETS. He was a friend of the North Port Community United Church of Christ.
He was born in Buffalo, NY to George and Ruth Crowley Weaver and moved to Augusta, Maine as a child, graduating from Cony High School. He enlisted in the Navy at 17 and served during the final days of WWII on a transport ship bringing boys home from battle in the Pacific Theater. After his discharge he graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine. During college, he worked at the local radio station WTVL and later WFAU in Augusta. In the early 1950's Ted moved to California, raised a family and worked for Ma Bell as an engineer.
After his retirement, Ted moved to Arizona and worked for a RV park. In 2001, he reconnected with his sweetheart from the summer of '43, Ruth B. Swift. They began a loving relationship of 21 years, travelling between their homes in Arizona, Maine and Florida. They were featured in a 2021 Valentine's Day story in the North Port Sun with a photo of them on the beach at Prout's Neck, Maine in the summer of 1943. After his stroke, Ted and Ruth moved from Harbor Cove to Discovery Commons at South Biscayne, also in North Port.
Ted was predeceased by his four children, Edward, Jr., Peter, Brian and Lynda. He leaves three grandchildren, Sean, Chase and Chloe Weaver; a nephew Peter Weaver; cousins Bill Crowley and Karen LaFleur. He also leaves a dear stepdaughter, Sheree Mansur.
Ruth's children considered Ted family and mourn his loss: Stephen and Tina Swift; Andrew and Kathryn Swift; Elizabeth and David Sawyer; George and Melanie Swift; and all of Ruth's grandchildren, great grandchildren who adored him and will miss him.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staffs at Discovery Commons and Tidewell Hospice, Pastor Attila Szemesi, and Ted's caring physician, Dr. Robert Gutierrez.
