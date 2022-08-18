Here on earth, one less of the greatest generation walks among us but is most assuredly singing with the angels. Our Ted, a man of great faith, love and integrity, passed peacefully to his Lord's loving arms in the morning hours of Monday, August 15, 2022. He was just nine days shy of his 95th birthday.

Loved by all who knew him, Ted was a kind and endearing soul. He was an optimist, and cheerfully recited for us the Optimist Creed, even after suffering a devastating stroke in January of 2020. He also graced us with many epic poems including "The Cremation of Sam McGee", the "White Cliffs of Dover", many songs and a comedic favorite, "The Pin". He was active with his amateur radio club (K9TED - SK) and published its newsletter for many years. Ted also was a member of the VFW and AMVETS. He was a friend of the North Port Community United Church of Christ.

Load entries